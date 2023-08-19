Super Eagles of Nigeria star Cyriel Dessers was the hero for Glasgow Rangers football club on Saturday afternoon, as he scored a goal and also provided an assist in their remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Morton football club in the Scottish League Cup.

The former Genk football club star has been outstanding for Glasgow Rangers football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday.

Cyriel Dessers started in Glasgow Rangers football club’s attack alongside Sam Lammers and the duo were impressive in the entertaining encounter.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Morton football club took the lead through Grant Gillespie in the 53rd minute, and Cyriel Dessers equalized for the home team in the 60th minute, before substitute Brazilian star Danilo scored the winning goal in the 68th minute an assist from Nigerian Cyriel Dessers to end the match 2-1.

Cyriel Dessers was fantastic for Glasgow Rangers football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal and an assist.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

The victory over Morton football club has now taken Glasgow Rangers football club to the next round of the Scottish League Cup.

