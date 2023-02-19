Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey inspires Ajax to a 4-0 victory to move to the 2nd spot of the table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Calvin Bassey was in action for Ajax Amsterdam football club on Sunday night, as they defeated Sparta Rotterdam football club 4-0 in the Matchday 22 of the Dutch Eredivisie League.

The former Leicester City football club star has been impressive for Ajax Amsterdam football club since joining them from Glasgow Rangers football club in the summer transfer window, and he was able to impress again on Sunday.

Calvin Bassey played in Ajax Amsterdam football club’s defence line and he was able to help his goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Sparta Rotterdam football club.

Serbia national team star Dusan Tadic broke the deadlock for Ajax Amsterdam football club in the 6th minute and Kenneth Taylor doubled the lead in the 27th minute to end the first half of the game 2-0.

Dusan Tadic scored his second goal of the game in the 64th minute through a penalty kick before Ghana national team star Mohammed Kudus scored the last goal of the game in the 84th minute to end the match 4-0.

Calvin Bassey was impressive for Ajax Amsterdam football club in the entertaining encounter, and he was able to help his team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Sparta Rotterdam football club has now taken Ajax Amsterdam football club to the second spot of the Netherlands Eredivisie League table with 46 points from 22 matches played.

