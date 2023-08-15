Super Eagles star Awaziem inspires his team to a remarkable 3-2 comeback League victory over Benfica

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Chidozie Awaziem was fantastic for Boavista football club on Monday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Benfica football club in their Matchday 1 of the Portuguese League.

Chidozie Awaziem spent the whole of 2022/2023 season on loan at Hajduk Split football club of Croatia, and he performed excellently for the club, as he helped them to finish at the second spot of the League table.

The former FC Porto defender returned to Boavista football club after the end of his loan spell few months ago, and he was able to impress in his first League game of the season for the club.

Benfica football club took the lead through Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute after receiving an assist from Rafa Silva to end the first half 1-0.

Boavista football club equalized through Robert Bozenik in the 55th minute after receiving a fine pass from Nigerian Chidozie Awaziem, Rafa Silva made it 2-1 in the 75th minute, and Bruno Lourenko equalized for Boavista football club through a penalty kick in the 90th minute, before Robert Bozenik scored the winning goal for the home team in the 90+13th minute to end the match 3-2.

Nigeria national team star Chidozie Awaziem was fantastic for Boavista football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

The victory over Benfica football club has now taken Boavista football club to the 5th spot of the Portuguese League table with 3 points from 1 match played.

