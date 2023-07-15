Super Eagles Star, Alex Iwobi Inspires His EPL Club-side To A Hard-Fought 2-1 Win In Pre-Season Game

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Alex Iwobi was at top notch yesterday for English Premier League side Everton in their first pre-season game of the summer against Stade Nyonnais.

The 27 year old Nigerian international and former Arsenal star retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad with his new midfield role played in the last season.

Alex Iwobi in the game was able to deliver at the optimal level as he used his vast experience at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped in getting the ball advanced upfront which was instrumental in the hard-fought victory that placed them on the right track going into their next game.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides as there was nothing separating them going into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

The Merseyside club in the second half of the game were able to step up their game as they put up some more dazzling displays, thereby scored two straight goals from Katia Kouyate and Neal Maupay in the 61st and 71st minute respectively to make it two goals to nil.

The host in the 81st minute of the game were able to get the deficit reduced as they put one back courtesy of a goal from Dylan Dugourd to make it two goals to one, which was also the final scoreline at full time after every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally proved abortive.

Alex Iwobi with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for the Toffees in their next game as they continue to get more prepared ahead of the new season.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)