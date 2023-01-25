Super Eagles star Akpoguma comes from the bench to rescue a point for German Bundesliga giants

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma was outstanding for German Bundesliga giants Hoffenheim football club on Tuesday night, as he came from the bench to rescue a point for them in their 2-2 draw against Stuttgart football club.

The Nigerian international was dropped to the bench by his coach having suffered a minor Injury in their last game and he was able to impress after being introduced to the pitch.

Kevin Akpoguma replaced injured Robert Skov in the 28th minute and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s hard-fought draw against their opponent.

Hoffenheim football club broke the deadlock through Croatia international Andrej Kramaric in the 11th minute before Mali national team star Serhou Guirassy equalized for the away team in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Wataru Endo put Stuttgart football club ahead in the 77th minute before Andrej Kramaric scored the equalizer for the home team in the 90+4 minute after receiving an assist from substitute Nigerian international Kevin Akpoguma to end the match 2-2.

Kevin Akpoguma was outstanding for Hoffenheim football club after being introduced to the pitch and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a fine assist.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next League game against Borussia Monchengladbach football club at Prezero Arena this weekend.

