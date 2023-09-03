Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman shines in Atalanta’s remarkable 3-0 victory in Italian Serie A

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta football club on Saturday night, as they secured a remarkable 3-0 victory over Monza football club in the Matchday 3 of the Italian Serie A.

The former Leicester City football club star has been fantastic for Atalanta football club since joining them last summer transfer window, and he has also been exceptional again this season.

Ademola Lookman was given another playing time by his coach, following his brilliant display in their previous matches, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Atalanta football club took the lead through Brazilian star Ederson in the 35th minute, and former West Ham United football club star Gianluca Scamacca doubled the lead in the 42nd minute to end the first half 2-0.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute after receiving an assist from Netherlands national team star Teun Koopmeiners to end the match 3-0.

Ademola Lookman was fantastic for Atalanta football club in the game against Monza football club, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Atalanta football club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Monza football club has now taken Atalanta football club to the 3rd spot of the Italian Serie A table with 6 points from 3 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

