Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika was fantastic for Club Brugge football club on Sunday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 7-1 victory over RWD Molenbeek football club in the Matchday 4 of the Belgium Pro League.

Raphael Onyedika has been one of the best midfielders in the Belgium Pro League this season, and the Nigerian international was able to perform excellently again for the club against their opponent.

The former FC Midtjylland midfielder was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to impress in the entertaining encounter.

The Nigerian star started in Club Brugge football club’s midfield alongside Norway national team star Hugo Vetlesen and Andreas Skov Olsen and the trio were fantastic in the match.

A brace from Andreas Skov Olsen, and a goal each from Tajon Buchanan, Antonio Nusa, Philip Zinckernagel, Igor Thiago and an own goal from Abner helped Club Brugge football club to secure a comfortable victory, despite the fact that Florent Sanchez Da Silva scored a goal for the away team.

Raphael Onyedika was impressive for Club Brugge football club throughout the entire duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in their remarkable victory over their opponent.

The victory over RWD Molenbeek football club has now taken Club Brugge football club’s total points in the Belgium Pro League to 10, and they are currently at the top spot of the League table.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

