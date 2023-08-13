Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika was exceptional for Club Brugge football club on Sunday night, as they secured a remarkable 5-0 away victory over Eupen football club in the Matchday 3 of the Belgium Pro League.

The former FC Midtjylland midfielder has been doing pretty well for Club Brugge football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday evening.

Raphael Onyedika was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

Club Brugge football club took the lead through Denmark national team star Andreas Skov Olsen in the 5th minute, and Philip Zinckernagel doubled the lead in the 17th minute and Tajon Buchanan scored another goal for Club Brugge football club in the 28th minute to end the first half 3-0.

Andreas Skov Olsen made it 4-0 in the 61st minute a fine teamwork from Nigerian Raphael Onyedika, before Philip Zinckernagel scored the last goal of the game in the 66th minute to end the match 5-0.

Raphael Onyedika was fantastic for Club Brugge football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Eupen football club has now extended Club Brugge football club’s winning streak to 3 matches in all competitions.

