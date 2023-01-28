Super Eagles midfield maestro Bonke guides French Ligue 1 giants to a remarkable 2-1 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Innocent Bonke was in action for French Ligue 1 giants FC Lorient on Friday night, and he was able to perform excellently for the club, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over Stade de Rennes football club.

The Nigerian international has been fantastic for FC Lorient since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again for the club against their opponent on Friday.

Innocent Bonke played in FC Lorient’s midfield and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent in the entertaining encounter.

FC Lorient took the lead through Tunisia national team star Monassar Taibi in the 13th minute after receiving an assist from Enzo Le Fee and Theo Le Bris doubled the lead for the home team in the 31st minute to end the first half of the game 2-0.

France international Flavien Tait scored a consolation goal for Stade de Rennes football club in the 73rd minute after receiving an assist from Hamari Traore to end the match 2-1.

Innocent Bonke was impressive for FC Lorient in the game and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s remarkable victory over the visiting team.

Bonke’s compatriot Terem Moffi who is currently the second joint highest goal scorer in the French Ligue 1 was unable to play for the club due to lack of match fitness.

The victory over Stade de Rennes football club has now taken FC Lorient to the 6th spot of the French Ligue 1 table with 35 points from 20 matches played.

