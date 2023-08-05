Super Eagles goalkeeper Adeleye keeps a clean sheet in his team remarkable 2-0 League Cup victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye was impressive for Israel Premier League side Hapoel Jerusalem football club on Saturday night, as he kept a clean sheet in their remarkable 2-0 League Cup victory over Ashdod football club.

The 23-year-old has been doing pretty well for Hapoel Jerusalem football club in their previous matches, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday night.

Adebayo Adeleye started in Hapoel Jerusalem football club goal post ahead of other goalkeepers, and he was able to make many incredible saves in the game.

Israel national team star Ofek Biton broke the deadlock for Hapoel Jerusalem football club in the 11th minute after receiving an assist from Roizman to end the first half 1-0.

Estonia national team star Rauno Sappinen doubled the lead in the 50th minute through a penalty kick to end the match 2-0.

Nigeria national team goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye was outstanding for Hapoel Jerusalem football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to make four great saves in the game.

The Nigerian international has been fantastic for Hapoel Jerusalem football club since the beginning of the League Cup, and his excellent performance for the club has taken them to the top spot of their group table with 7 points from 3 matches played.

Adebayo Adeleye will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

