Super Eagles Forward, Terem Moffi Impresses For His Team In Their Pre-Season 4-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Terem Moffi was in action yesterday for French Ligue 1 club-side, OGC Nice in their first pre-season game of the summer against Lausanne.

The Nigerian international who was a key figure in the squad in the last season when he joined on a loan spell from Lorient was handed a role to play in the starting XI line-up, and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling encounter.

Terem Moffi in the game was at top notch with his impressive style of play but his efforts were not enough to save his side from the disappointing defeat as they kick-off their pre-season tour.

Lausanne in the first half of the game scored three straight goals as Aliou Balde got the score sheet opened in the 14th minute to make it one nil before Oliver Custodio got the lead doubled in the 18th minute to make it two nil, after which Mamadou Kaly Sene got the lead extended in the 25th minute to make it three goals to nil heading into the half time break.

OGC Nice in the second half of the game tried their best as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays thereby got the deficit reduced in the 53rd minute, courtesy of a goal from Sofiane Diop to make it three goals to one.

After every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally of the game, all were not successful as it ended three goals to one at full time.

Terem Moffi with his level of performance in the game will be optimistic to keep the tempo going for his team with an optimism to get them back to winning ways in their next game, as they get more fully prepared ahead of the new campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

