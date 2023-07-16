Super Eagles Duo, Awoniyi And Dennis Shine For EPL Club-side In Their Pre-Season Hard-fought 1-0 Win

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestros, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action today for English Premier League club-side, Nottingham Forest in a club friendly away from home against Notts Co.

The Nigerian internationals were handed a role to play in the starting XI line-up having being key figures in the squad and they were both able to deliver at the optimal level with their impressive style of play.

Taiwo Awoniyi with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was superb for his team at the heart of the attacking line where he made some clinical moves in the opposition box.

Emmanuel Dennis on the other hand was also incredible for the visitor at the frontline where he used his vast experience to create a couple of chances which were pivotal in the hard-fought victory complemented with a clean sheet.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides heading into the half time break which ended goalless draw, before Ui-Jo Hwang got the deadlock broken in the 47th minute as he gave the visitor the lead to make it one nil.

After every other attempts to add more to the tally of the game, all proved abortive as it ended one nil at full time.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis with their contributions in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going in their next game, as they continue their pursuit in the pre-season tour.

Photo Credit: Twitter

