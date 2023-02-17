Super Eagles dazzler Moses Simon comes off the bench to help his team secure a draw against Juventus

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Moses Simon was outstanding for French Ligue 1 giants Nantes football club on Thursday night, and he was able to help the club to secure a hard-fought away draw against Juventus football club at Allianz Stadium in Italy.

The former Levante football club star has missed his team’s last three matches due to injury and and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the team in the second half of the game.

The Nigerian international was introduced to the pitch in the early minutes of the second half, and he was able to play a hard-fought draw against their opponent.

Juventus football club took the lead through Dusan Vlahovic in the 13th minute after receiving an assist from Federico Chiesa to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Ludovic Blas equalized for Nantes football club in the 60th minute through an assist from Mostafa Mohamed to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Moses Simon was fantastic for Nantes football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, and he was able to help the team to secure a hard-fought draw against Juventus football club at Allianz Stadium in Italy.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to returning to Nantes football club’s first eleven when they play their next League game against Lens football club this weekend.

The draw against Juventus football club has now given Nantes football club an advantage ahead of next week’s return leg in France.

