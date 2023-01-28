Super Eagles dazzler Joe Aribo inspires his English Premier League club to a victory in the FA Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Joe Ayodele Aribo was fantastic for Southampton football club on Saturday evening, as they defeated Blackpool football club 2-1 in the Emirates FA Cup at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The former Glasgow Rangers football club star was given a starting role against Blackpool football club by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently for the club.

Joe Aribo started in Southampton football club’s attacking midfield alongside Samuel Edozie and Croatia national team star Mislav Orsic and the trio were superb in the game.

The host took the lead through Romain Perraud in the 22nd minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian Joe Aribo to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Romain Perraud scored his team’s second goal of the game in the 62nd minute through an assist from Sekou Mara before Charlie Patino scored a consolation goal for Blackpool football club in the 67th minute to end the match 2-1.

Joe Aribo was fantastic for Southampton football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Blackpool football club has now taken Southampton football club to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Joe Aribo will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Southampton football club when they play their next League game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)