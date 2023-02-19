Super Eagles Dazzler, Chukwueze Nets A Classic Goal For La Liga Giant In Away League 6-Goal Thriller

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Samuel Chukwueze was fantastic today for Quique Setien led Villarreal team in their 22nd league game of the current campaign away from home against Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Eatadi.

The 23 year old Nigerian international was impressive for the Yellow Submarine in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter which ended in six-goal thriller, with the visitor suffering a slight 4-2 defeat.

Samuel Chukwueze in the game played his part and also contributed his quota for his team despite his efforts not been enough for his team, as he scored a classic goal which got his team’s deficit reduced.

Tino Kadewere in the 20th minute got the host the lead to make it one nil before Jose Luis Morales got the visitor levelled with an equalizer in the 43rd minute to make it 1-1, after which Daniel Rodriguez put the host ahead in the 45th minute to make it two goals to one going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half at first emerged as the dominant side as they got levelled just five minutes into the second 45 minutes courtesy of an equalizer from Samuel Chukwueze to make it 2-2.

The host then responded well as they scored two straight goals with Daniel Rodriguez completing his brace of the night in the 56th minute to make it 3-2 before Vedat Muriqi wrapped up the win for the host in the 63rd minute, which ended the game four goals to two at full time.

Samuel Chukwueze with his level of performance for his team in the thrilling encounter will be hoping to maintain the standard in their next game, with every optimism to help them return to winning ways as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)