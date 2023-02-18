Super Eagles dazzler, Alex Iwobi inspires his EPL club-side to a hard-fought 1-0 home league victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Alex Iwobi was astonishing today for Sean Dyche led Everton team in their 23rd league game of the current campaign at home against Leeds United at the Goodison Park.

The Toffees in the game were at the commanding end as they displayed some top notch delivery which helped them to secure the whole maximum three points of the day.

Alex Iwobi in the game played pivotal role for the host in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter which ended one nil at full time and as such moved them up the relegation threatened zone.

The Nigerian international yet again showed that he is really enjoying his new midfield role where he played more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront in the whole 90 minutes duration, which as such earned him the assist for the only goal which separated the two sides.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw before Seamus Coleman got the score sheet opened for the host in the 64th minute, courtesy of an assist from Alex Iwobi to make it one nil and was also the final scoreline at full time.

Alex Iwobi with his great influx of delivery in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

