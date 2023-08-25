Summer Transfer Highlights: Chelsea, Leeds, and Manchester Clubs Make Big Moves

Chelsea continues their active summer signings with 18-year-old Deivid Washington joining from Santos for €20m, signing a 7 plus 1 year contract. This marks Chelsea’s 10th addition this season as Manager Pochettino aims to strengthen the squad.Bologna finalizes a loan for Leicester left-back Victor Kristensen, while Sampdoria secures PSG striker Noha Lemina on a season-long loan, reflecting Serie A’s bustling transfer scene.

Leeds United is set to acquire Swansea striker Joel Piroe for £12m pending medical tests and finalization.Manchester City secures RB Salzburg’s Leon Lalić, marking City Group’s first deal with RB Salzburg. Lalić heads to Lommel initially before a potential move to Manchester City’s senior squad.

AS Roma awaits Serdar Azmon’s decision for a move from Bayer.Manchester City aims to seal the Matheus Nunes deal with Wolves in 24/48 hours, countering with a €50m proposal. Meanwhile, Manchester United explores Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino’s acquisition following contact from his representatives.

GEDupdates (

)