Arsenal fans has whish if Sporting Director Edu consider a transfer move for Ollie Watkins. With Arsenal’s recent struggles in the Premier League and their desperate need for a reliable goal scorer, the suggestion of signing Ollie Watkins has gained considerable traction.

Watkins, who currently plays for Aston Villa, has been in impressive form, consistently finding the back of the net and proving himself as a versatile and dynamic forward.

Arsenal has face with the problem of point man following the injury of Gabriel Jesus living Mketiah and Balogun. This could make the club to look for a new stricker before the transfer window close.

On 9 September 2020, Watkins joined Premier League team Aston Villa on a five-year contract,[33] for a then club-record £28 million fee, which could rise to £33 million. The 27-year-old has 109 appearance with Aston Villa 40 goals.

Watkins could be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad, bringing much-needed firepower and a fresh dimension to their attacking options.

