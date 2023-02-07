Success Makanjuola: FK Liepāja Signs Nigeria U23 Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Latn top-flight league giant’s,FK Liepāja/Mogo has completed the signing of Nigeria U23 star,Success Makanjuola from Spainish CD Diocesano.

Born on May 24, 2001, 21-year-old Success Makanjuola started his professional football career with Nigerian based side,Water FC from where he caught the eyes of National team selectors.

In the colours of Water FC, Success Makanjuola after an exciting development process gave a good account of himself in the U20 World cup

After an outstanding performance with the Nigeria U20 team, Success Makanjuola landed in Spain where he teamed up with Spainish based side,Leganés U19.

From Leganés U19 promising, Success Makanjuola made a transfer which saw him team up with CD Guadalajara and later moved to pinch tent with,CD Don Benito.

From CD Don Benito, Success Makanjuola teamed up with CD Diocesano from where he will move to Latn top-flight league campaigners,FK Liepāja/Mogo.

Currently the skipper of the Nigeria ‘Dream Team’s Success Makanjuola played a vital role in Nigeria U23 qualifiers series

