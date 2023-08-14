Sturridge Likens Jackson To Drogba And Balotteli, Says The Only Thing He Lacks Is Powerful Shots

Former Chelsea and Liverpool player, Daniel Sturridge have made it clear to the media that Chelsea is lucky to have a player like Nicholas Jackson, and he believes he plays like Didier Drogba and the young Mario Balotteli.

While reacting to the media, the former Chelsea star noted that he likens Jackson to those two African legend and he believes he would make a great name at Chelsea.

In his words, Sturridge noted;

I liken his style to a hybrid of a young Mario Balotelli with the presence, the skills and the strength, then Didier Drogba.”

“He doesn’t have as powerful a shot as those two players, but his abilities are things that players of his height and stature aren’t used to having. His abilities on the ball, to manipulate it, to create problems for defenders.”

Nicholas Jackson was a joy to watch as he constantly pinned Liverpool defense to the wall with his tireless runs, burst of speed and unending strength.

