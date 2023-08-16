Strongest Mourinho’s line up with new signings that could mount serious title challenge in Serie A

After Roma announced the acquisitions of Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches, here’s how José Mourinho plans to use the newcomers in the Giallorossi starting XI.

Both players joined the Stadio Olimpico from PSG, but although Paredes signed a permanent €2.5 million deal, Sanches joined on loan with an option to buy if ‘certain conditions are met.’

One manager who is no stranger to success is Jose Mourinho, and he’s not resting on his laurels this season. With two new signings in the mix, let’s take a look at his strongest lineup for the season.

Roma’s midfield will look very different in 2022-23, as Houssem Aouar has arrived on a free transfer from Lyon, and Nemanja Matic has joined Ligue 1 club Rennes after only one season in the capital.

Paredes or Bryan Cristante will replace the former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder in the middle of the park, while Sanches will compete with Aouar for a starting slot in a 3-5-2 formation, provided captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is one of Mourinho’s ‘untouchables’.

Roma are also seeking for a new centre forward and are in early talks with Atalanta about Dusan Zapata, who will enhance Mourinho’s attacking options as Tammy Abraham recovers from a severe knee injury sustained in the final Serie A game of 2022-23.

This is Mourinho’s strongest lineup, and it’s one that’s sure to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents. With new signings Paredes and Renato Sanches bolstering the midfield, AS Roma has all the makings of a side that could mount a serious challenge for the title.

