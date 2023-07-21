Strong XI Of Players Who Have Left Chelsea This Summer

This summer, Chelsea let go of some of its players, including N’golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz.

One of Chelsea’s earliest exits this summer was Kai Havertz. He cost £65 million before joining Arsenal, and it is anticipated that he will help the Gunners contend for trophies in the upcoming year. Havertz was one of Chelsea’s worst players last season due to his extremely subpar performance.

Mason Mount left Chelsea for Manchester United for a cost of £60 million. The England international thinks he won’t be in Chelsea’s plans going forward and will play for the Red Devils. One of the worst performers in Chelsea last year, Mount also had trouble performing well at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix and Zakaria have both returned to Atletico Madrid and Juventus, respectively. The two players underperformed at Chelsea the previous season, and the Blues have no interest in signing them on long-term deals.

Cesar Azpilicueta signed with Atletico Madrid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan, and Christian Pulisic is on the verge of following Loftus-Cheek at Milan. Mateo Kovacic left Chelsea to join Manchester City. Mendy, N’golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly have all joined Saudi Arabian teams.

The strong lineup of players who have left Chelsea this summer is shown below.

