STN 1-2 EVE: Three Best Players As Everton Secured A Hard-Fought Away Win In Pre-Season Game

Everton football club of England were in action yesterday in their first pre-season game of the summer away from home against Stade Nyonnais.

The Merseyside club in the game were at top notch as they dominated the major part and as such emerged as the brilliant side, thereby won the game with a hard-fought victory which placed them on the right track going into their next fixture.

The game hanged on the balance in the first 45 minutes as there was nothing separating the two sides heading into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

The Toffees in the second half were able to be in control as they scored two straight goals from Katia Kouyate and Neal Maupay to make it two nil, before Dylan Dugourd got the deficit reduced for the host to make it two goals to one at full time.

Here are three best players for Everton in the thrilling encounter:

Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian international and former Arsenal star started the game for the visitor at the heart of the centre-field, where he played more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront to complement the attacking line.

Neal Maupay

The France international and forward maestro was superb for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where he used his vast experience to create a couple of chances, thereby got him directly involved in his team’s second goal which was instrumental in the hard-fought victory.

Michael Keane

The England international and prolific defender was solid for his team at the heart of the defence line, where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny their opponent some clear cut chances that could have resulted into goals.

Photo Credit: Twitter

