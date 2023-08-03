Sterling’s Preseason form suggests why Chelsea should sell him before the end of the transfer window

Chelsea’s Premier League season will begin with a game against Liverpool. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling’s preseason performances have suggested why the club should sell him before the end of the transfer window.

Sterling is the highest-paid player at Chelsea and he joined at the beginning of last season. The Premier League winner had a decent first season with Chelsea and is aiming to pick up from where he stopped last season when the new season begins.

Pochettino is a fan of his talent and he is considering him part of his project next season. Sterling featured in all the preseason games for Chelsea and he had no tangible impact.

However, out of five appearances, he only recorded an assist and this is a concern going into the next season. It also suggests why Chelsea should sell him before the end of the window. The money made from his sale can be used to sign other talent from any part of the world. Just as Chelsea made money from the sales of Mount, Havertz, and Kovacic.

Thanks for reading

LatestNew10 (

)