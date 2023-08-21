SPORT

Sterling Promises More Fire On His Game, Says Chelsea Hasn’t Seen The Best Of Him Yet

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling has made it clear to the media that he is ready to do more for Chelsea after his blistering performance yesterday, and he believes his performance would continue to improve when the team gets back to winning ways.

While reacting to the media after Chelsea’s game, the player noted that he has had to work on his game and improve his play as he wants to get back to his best this season.

He added that he is happy with his performance and disappointed with the result.

In his words, Raheem Sterling stated;

“It was a difficult transition last year but I am raring to go, in the off-season I was looking to get back to the level I was at. When we start winning games, it will start getting better.”

Chelsea saw their first defeat of the season after going down 3-1 to West Ham United yesterday.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why It Was Wrong For Fans To Mock Moises Caceido While He Prayed After Chelsea’s Defeat

31 mins ago

Video: No Strings Attached –Hermoso Downplays Mutual

41 mins ago

Aubameyang’s Message to Ziyech Highlights Challenges Amidst Transfers

44 mins ago

Video: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Predictions And Match Preview

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button