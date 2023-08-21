Sterling Promises More Fire On His Game, Says Chelsea Hasn’t Seen The Best Of Him Yet

Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling has made it clear to the media that he is ready to do more for Chelsea after his blistering performance yesterday, and he believes his performance would continue to improve when the team gets back to winning ways.

While reacting to the media after Chelsea’s game, the player noted that he has had to work on his game and improve his play as he wants to get back to his best this season.

He added that he is happy with his performance and disappointed with the result.

In his words, Raheem Sterling stated;

“It was a difficult transition last year but I am raring to go, in the off-season I was looking to get back to the level I was at. When we start winning games, it will start getting better.”

Chelsea saw their first defeat of the season after going down 3-1 to West Ham United yesterday.

