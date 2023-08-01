Stats Showing That Man Utd Target, Hojlund Is Not On Same Level With Haaland Despite Comparison

When it comes to the number 9 position in football, two names have been making waves in recent times: Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund. Both players have displayed immense talent and goal-scoring prowess, but a closer look reveals why Erling Haaland stands as the superior striker despite the recent comparisons.

Haaland’s goal-scoring instincts are simply unmatched. His ability to find space, exploit defensive weaknesses, and convert chances with lethal accuracy is remarkable. Hojlund is undoubtedly a talented striker, but Haaland’s incredible composure in front of the net makes him a more consistent and reliable goal-scorer.

Last season alone, Erling Haaland netted 36 league goals, which heavily outweigh the 9 goals scored by Hojlund. Besides this, Haaland also recorded eight premier league assists, with Hojlund managing just two in the Serie A. This alone makes Hojlund look miserly by comparison.

A clear look at their stats in other leagues before moving to the premier league further attest to the fact that Hojlund is not on the same level with Erling Haaland. The Norwegian International scored 135 goals in 182 appearances for his previous clubs before coming to the premier league whereas, Hojlund who is expected to be a new Manchester United player this summer managed to score just 27 goals. See image below for more details.

Photo: Sky Sports |Instagram|

Haaland’s combination of blistering speed and raw power gives him an edge over Hojlund. His explosive acceleration and strength enable him to outmuscle defenders and outpace opponents, making him a constant threat on the counter-attack. While Hojlund possesses decent speed, he can’t quite match Haaland’s imposing physical presence.

Erling Haaland’s attributes as a striker make him a cut above Rasmus Hojlund. Haaland’s goal-scoring instincts, explosive speed, power, versatility, and Champions League impact elevate him to the status of a truly exceptional striker. While Hojlund possesses immense potential, he has some way to go to match the level of dominance displayed by Haaland. As football fans, we can only look forward to witnessing these two talents continue to shine and shape the future of the beautiful game. But for now, Hojlund still has a long way to go before he can be considered a match for Haaland.

