This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United lost the opportunity to move closer to the top of the league as they dropped two points against Leeds. They needed a comeback in the second half to get a draw in the game. With a couple of their first-team players injured, it was the absence of Casemiro in the middle of the pitch that had the most effect on the team.

Casemiro has been an integral part of the Man United team since his arrival. He has made the other players around him better and helped strengthened the Man United defense. Leeds’s first goal came after a string of passes in the midfield. Casemiro has a way of stopping moves like that. Coupled with Eriksen’s absence, creativity in the middle of the pitch was also difficult.

Man United will have to play their next two games in the Premier League without Casemiro. Statistics show Man United fans need to be worried. With Casemiro, Man United has played 23 games and won 18 of them and lost only 2 averaging 2.3 points per game. They conceded 14 goals and scored 43.

However, without Casemiro, Man United has played 12 games and lost 4, drawing 1 averaging 1.4 points per game. Man United has however conceded 21 goals and scored just 24. They are conceding at least 2 goals per game.

Akinsports (

)