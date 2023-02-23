SPORT

Starting XI Of Youngest EPL Best Players Ranging From 22 Years And Below

The English Premier League is known for its ability to nurture and develop some of the best football talents in the world despite the league being one of the most difficult and strongest leagues to play in. Many players have risen to fame and were able to slot themselves into their various teams’ starting lineups from the academy.

However, there are several interesting and good footballers in the league, but this article will focus on the youngest and best players in the League. We go with 4-3-3 Formation. 

Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton).

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) William Saliba (Arsenal), Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea) Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) Moises Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion), Phil Foden (Manchester City).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

There are many good youngsters in the English Premier League, but this is my pick. Who do you think should have made the list?

