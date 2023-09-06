Real Madrid beat Juventus to win the UEFA Champions League title in 2016/2017 season. The year 2017 marked a historic moment in football history when Real Madrid secured their 12th UEFA Champions League title. This victory solidified Real Madrid’s reputation as a football powerhouse.

The Los Blancos won the title under former manager Zinedine Zidane and they overcame formidable opponents such as Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid. On June 3, 2017, Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win the UEFA Champions League title with Ronaldo netting a brace in the match while Marco Asensio and Casemiro netted one goal each.

Here Is The Starting Lineup Of Real Madrid’s Players That Won The UEFA Champions League In 2016/2017

Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are the strikers while Isco, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are the midfielders. Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal are the defenders while Navas is the Goalkeeper.

Only three players from Real Madrid’s starting lineup that won the 2017 UCL title remain at the club.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, Raphael Varane has established himself as one of the best defenders in the premier league, he’s a Manchester United player. Casemiro has also been in top form since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid. Isco plays for Real Betis while Karim Benzema plays for Al-Ittihad.

Malikings (

)