Start dates for the Premier League, EFL and National League 2023/24

Everywhere in the nation, football fans have spent the summer counting down the days before the start of the 2023–24 season.

But fortunately for soccer fans, who have had to mingle on Saturday afternoons during the past several weeks, the start of the new season is just around the corner. The English soccer pyramid is getting ready to fire up again in August.

Fans wouldn’t want it any other way, so the new season will once again feature sorrows, struggles, and setbacks over the course of the 10 months.

Let’s put the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two start dates to the test.

When does the Premier League begin?

The Premier League 2023/24 season will begin at the weekend of Saturday, August 12.

The first fit of the brand new marketing campaign at the Friday night time will see reigning champions Manchester City make the quick ride to stand newly promoted Burnley, controlled through City legend Vincent Kompany.

Luton kick-begin their first-ever Premier League season towards Brighton at the south coast, at the same time as final season’s runners-up Arsenal are at domestic to Nottingham Forest withinside the Saturday lunchtime slot.

The choose of the weekend’s furnishings is Mauricio Pochettino taking rate of his first Chelsea recreation with the Blues welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge at the Sunday.

Premier League furniture – Matchweek 1Friday, August 11Saturday, August 12Monday, August 14

*furnishings are 3pm kick-offs until in any other case stated

When does the EFL begin?

The Championship, League One and League Two will start at the weekend of Saturday, August 5.

The first EFL fixture on Friday, August four will see Southampton, relegated from the pinnacle flight ultimate term, make the lengthy journey up north to stand Sheffield Wednesday who themselves had been most effective promoted from League One thru the play-offs again in May.

When does the National League begin?

The National League will begin on Saturday, August 5 with all 24 groups worried on the outlet day.

