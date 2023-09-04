Standout Performances: The Best XI From The Premier League’s Game Week Four

Week four of the Premier League brought football fans an exciting array of matches, unforgettable performances, and a resurgence of top-tier talent. Liverpool, in particular, stood out with a spectacular display, securing their first clean sheet of the season against Aston Villa. Here is the Premier League’s best XI for week four:

Allison Becker – Liverpool: Liverpool’s stalwart goalkeeper, Allison Becker, exhibited an impeccable performance against Aston Villa, making six crucial saves and ensuring a clean sheet. The final score: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa. Becker’s composure under pressure solidified Liverpool’s backline, earning him a well-deserved spot in the Best XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, the dynamic right-back for Liverpool, showcased his versatility against Aston Villa. He contributed an assist and played an instrumental role in maintaining the clean sheet. His performance was nothing short of exceptional, aiding Liverpool in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Kurt Zouma – West Ham United: West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma proved to be a defensive powerhouse against Luton Town. Not only did he score the winning goal, but he also displayed an unwavering commitment to the team’s defense. West Ham United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win, thanks in part to Zouma’s stellar performance.

Willy Boly – Nottingham Forest: In a matchup against Chelsea, Willy Boly of Nottingham Forest showcased his defensive prowess, helping his team achieve an impressive clean sheet. The final score, Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest, highlighted Boly’s exceptional contribution to his team’s victory.

Declan Rice – Arsenal: Arsenal’s defensive midfielder, Declan Rice, played a pivotal role in his team’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United. Rice not only strengthened Arsenal’s midfield but also found the back of the net, scoring their second goal. His performance demonstrated his importance to Arsenal’s success.

Billy Gilmour – Brighton: Brighton’s midfield maestro, Billy Gilmour, had a standout performance against Newcastle United. Gilmour provided two crucial assists and controlled the midfield with finesse. Brighton emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline, thanks in part to Gilmour’s stellar display.

Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min electrified the pitch for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-1 triumph over Burnley. The winger not only netted a remarkable hat-trick but also created two significant goal-scoring opportunities. Son’s performance earned him the title of the week’s standout star.

Manor Solomon – Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking midfielder, Manor Solomon, shone alongside Son Heung-min in the victory over Burnley. Solomon provided two crucial assists and created additional goal-scoring opportunities, solidifying his place in the Best XI.

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City: Manchester City’s forward, Julián Álvarez, left an indelible mark in their 5-1 win against Fulham. Alvarez notched one goal and contributed two assists, showcasing his attacking prowess and earning a spot among the week’s top performers.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton: Evan Ferguson, the 18-year-old sensation from Brighton, stole the spotlight in their clash with Newcastle United. With an incredible hat-trick and a key chance creation, Ferguson demonstrated his immense potential and was a driving force behind Brighton’s 3-1 victory.

Erling Haaland – Manchester City: Erling Haaland, the prolific striker for Manchester City, delivered a masterful performance against Fulham. Haaland secured an impressive hat-trick and provided an additional assist, solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier goal-scorers. The final score: Manchester City 5-1 Fulham.

Week four of the Premier League was a spectacle of remarkable performances, with these standout players earning their places in the Best XI.

