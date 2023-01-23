Stalemate For Bologna As David Okereke’s Strike Rescues A Point For Cremonese

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian striker, David Okereke, added to his goal tally in the current Italian Serie A campaign as his goal was vital for Unione Sportiva Cremonese to earn a point on the road against, Bologna Football Club 1909 as they continue their struggle for survival.

After its defeat to Lazio on Matchday 18, Bologna Football Club 1909 hoped to bounce back to winning ways when they return home to face, Unione Sportiva Cremonese on Matchday 19.

Stucked in the relegation zone, Unione Sportiva Cremonese hoped for a miracle at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on Matchday 19 when they file out to face, Bologna Football Club 1909 away from home.

Home side, Bologna Football Club 1909 looked to regain control of proceedings before half time with large of spell of possession in the opponent’s offensive third but lacked the cutting edge which was problematic for the team.

Unione Sportiva Cremonese emerged after restart on the front foot and got a reward after Nigerian international, David Okereke, stepped Forward to convert from the spot.

Unione Sportiva Cremonese joy lasted only for a while after its defender scored an own to tie back the two sides at full time

Chygozzz (

)