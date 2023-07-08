SPORT

Stadiums With the Highest Average Attendance in Europe Last Season

  Barcelona’s Camp Nou is one of the largest stadia in Europe. Its huge capacity and Barcelona’s huge fanbase helped it become the stadium with the highest average attendance in Europe last season. The Spanish La Liga club’s stadium had an average of 82,206 fans in it at any given time last season. 

  The second stadium with the highest average attendance in Europe last season was Signal Iduna Park, which is the stadium of the German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. Last season, the stadium had an average attendance of 81,288. It is also one of the largest stadia in Europe. 

  The third stadium with the largest average attendance in Europe in the 2022/23 season was the Allianz Arena, which is owned by Bayern Munich. The stadium, which has a capacity of about 75,000, had an average attendance of 75,006 last season. 

  The fourth stadium with the highest average attendance in Europe last season is English Premier League club Manchester United’s stadium, Old Trafford. The Theatre of Dreams had an average attendance of 73,815 last season. 

  The fifth stadium with the largest attendance in Europe last season is Inter Milan’s stadium, San Siro. The stadium had an average attendance of 72,630 last season.

 Below is the full list of the ten stadia with the highest average attendance in Europe last season:

