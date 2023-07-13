SPORT

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton: 3 Good Players That Everton Should Use Against Stade Nyonnais

Everton, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Stade Nyonnais on July 14 in Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon. Everton will want to start the next season in a good way, and there are certain players that Everton should use against Stade Nyonnais.

Below are the three good players that Everton should use against Stade Nyonnais:

1. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi, the Nigeria international and Everton player, would be of great help to Everton against Stade Nyonnais. Alex Iwobi can help Everton organize the attacking position and create chances for Everton.

2. Thomas Cannon

Thomas Cannon, the Everton player, would be a great option in the striking position and would help Everton against Stade Nyonnais. Thomas Cannon can help Everton score goals and create chances.

3. Jordan Pickford

Pickford, the England international and Everton goalkeeper, will help his team, Everton, face Stade Nyonnais. Pickford will help Everton prevent the ball from entering the net and will control the goalposts.

