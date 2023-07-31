Squad Numbers Available to Ramus Hojlund ahead of his probable move to Manchester United

Manchester United’s imminent signing, Rasmus Hojlund, is facing a challenge in choosing his preferred shirt number at Old Trafford, as his top five choices seem to be unavailable.

The Denmark star’s move to the English giants appears to be on the horizon, and he is expected to bolster their attacking options significantly.

United’s hunt for a new striker has finally yielded results, with the club reportedly agreeing to pay Atalanta up to £72 million for the 20-year-old forward. Hojlund’s potential and goal-scoring abilities make him a promising prospect to lead Erik ten Hag’s attack as the team’s first-choice No. 9.

However, it seems the popular No. 9 shirt, one that Hojlund has worn at his previous club Sturm Graz, is currently taken by Anthony Martial & While the Manchester based outfit would entertain offers for the Frenchman, they’re still yet to be contacted by any club to inquiry about the services of Martial.

Hojlund currently dons the No. 17 jersey at Atalanta, but it may also prove to be unavailable at United, as Fred has made it his own since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018. The Brazilian midfielder featured heavily under the Dutch last campaign, making it unlikely for the No. 17 shirt to be vacant.

Similarly, the No. 28, which Hojlund wore during his final season at Copenhagen, could also be out of reach. Facundo Pellistri, who impressed in cameo appearances at the end of last season, currently dons the No. 28 and is likely to retain it.

Despite wearing the No. 11 for Denmark, Hojlund will find it unavailable at United due to Mason Greenwood’s occupying the shirt. Greenwood’s situation at the club is subject to an ongoing investigation, but if he returns, it’s probable he will retain his current number.

As for his other international number, the No. 21, Antony is not ready to part with it, leaving Hojlund with limited choices for his preferred jersey. The only available numbers below 30 are the No. 4, No. 13, and No. 15, suggesting that Hojlund may have to wait for players to leave before securing a suitable shirt number at Manchester United.

