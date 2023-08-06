Sporting CP have dedicated their third kit Jersey to Ronaldo, Checkout pics of Jersey

In the 2023/24 football season, Sporting CP has decided to honor Cristiano Ronaldo with a special gesture. The team have dedicated their third kit to him, remembering the 20th anniversary of his debut at the club.

Before his iconic career at Manchester United, Ronaldo began his journey in professional football with Sporting CP back in 2002-2003. During his time with the club, he showcased his talent and contributed with 31 appearances. He went on to score 5 goals and provided 4 assists in 31 appearances for Sporting CP.

Having achieved success throughout his career, Ronaldo has completed European football. By securing numerous titles and awards.

By dedicating their third kit to Ronaldo, Sporting CP shows their appreciation and admiration for his remarkable impact on the club and the sport. This gesture serves as a tribute to a player who has left a mark on the hearts of football fans worldwide.

