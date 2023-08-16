SPN vs ENG: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The 2023 FIFA WWC Final

Spain women and England women will square off against each other in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where both teams will be looking for a victory to win the tournament’s ultimate prize.

The reigning European champions England will be going into the final bragging about an unbeaten record in the competition after winning all their previous games, except the goalless draw against Nigeria which they eventually won after a penalty shoot-out. The English Ladies will now be looking for another win over Spain to cap their recent impressive run by winning the title. The European Champions defeated Australia 3-1 in the semi-final phase of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

The Spanish Ladies, on the other hand, will also be going into the FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a point to prove, having exhibited their desire to also win the title by winning all their previous matches in the competition except the 4-0 whipping by the Japanese women in the group phase. The Spaniards will be going into the final off the back of their hard-fought 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

England and Spain will square off against each other in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, August 20, at exactly 11 AM (Nigerian time)

