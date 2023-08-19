Spanish Laliga table and top scorers chart after Villarreal and Valencia secured crucial victories

Valencia football club and Villarreal football club were exceptional on Friday evening, as they both secured hard-fought victories over Las Palmas football club and Mallorca football club in their Matchday 2 of the Spanish Laliga.

Valencia football club started the new season with a remarkable 2-1 victory over Sevilla football club last week, and they were able to perform excellently again on Friday, as they defeated their opponent 1-0.

A second half goal from Spanish youngster Pepelu was enough to give Valencia football club a remarkable 1-0 victory over Las Palmas football club, and that means they have been able to win all their first two League matches in the new season.

Villarreal football club won their first game of the 2023/2024 season on Friday night, as they secured a well deserved away victory over Mallorca football club.

Quique Setien led Villarreal football club suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Betis football club in their first game of the season, but they were able to return to the winning way against Mallorca football club.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, Spain national team star Gerard Moreno broke the deadlock for Villarreal football club in the 62nd minute to end the match 1-0.

Villarreal football club and Valencia football club players were outstanding against their opponents on Friday, and their excellent performances helped their teams to secure victories.

Valencia football club are currently at the top spot of the Spanish Laliga table with 6 points from 2 matches played, while Atletico Madrid football club, Rayo Vallecano football club, Real Madrid football club, Osasuna football club, Real Betis football club, Cadiz football club and Villarreal football club have 3 points each.

Jude Bellingham, Jorge Cuenca, Memphis Depay, Mouctar Diakbhaby, Artem Dovbyk and Youssef En Nesyri have scored one goal each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

