Poland national team captain Robert Lewandowski was the hero for Barcelona football club on Sunday night, as he scored an injury time winning goal in their remarkable 2-1 victory over Osasuna football club.

Barcelona football club have been exceptional since the beginning of the season, and they were able to perform excellently again on Sunday night, as they secured a remarkable victory over their opponent.

Robert Lewandowski started in his team’s attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Gavi Pablo and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Barcelona football club took the lead through Jules Kounde in the 45th minute after receiving an assist from Ilkay Gundogan to end the first half 1-0.

Osasuna football club equalized through Chimy Avila in the 74th minute, before Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal in the 85th minute to end the match 2-1.

Robert Lewandowski was exceptional for Barcelona football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a winning goal.

The victory over Osasuna football club has now taken Barcelona football club to the 3rd spot of the Spanish Laliga table with 10 points from 4 matches played.

Real Madrid football club are currently at the top spot of the Spanish Laliga table with 12 points, Girona football club are in the second spot, Barcelona football club are in the third spot, while Atletico Madrid football club are in the 4th spot.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 5 goals and an assist, Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad has 3 goals and an assist. Alvaro Morata and William Jose also have 3 goals each, while Robert Lewandowski has 2 goals and an assist.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

