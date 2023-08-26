Spanish Laliga table and top scorers after Jude Bellingham scored again to become current top scorer

In-form England national team star Jude Bellingham continues his impressive goal scoring form for Real Madrid football club in the Spanish Laliga, as he scored the winning goal in their hard-fought away victory over Celta Vigo football club on Friday night.

Jude Bellingham has been fantastic for Real Madrid football club since joining them from German Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Friday night, as he scored an injury time winning goal.

Bellingham started in Real Madrid football club’s attacking midfield alongside Rodrygo and Federico Valverde and the trio were outstanding in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

In-form Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock for Real Madrid football club in the 81st minute after receiving an assist from substitute Joselu to end the match 1-0.

Real Madrid football club are currently at the top spot of the League table with 9 points from 3 matches played, Rayo Vallecano football club are in the second spot, Valencia football club are in the third spot, Girona football club are in the 4th spot, while Atletico Madrid football club are in the 5th spot.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 4 goals, Kike Garcia of Alaves football club and Cristhian Stuani of Girona football club have 2 goals each, while Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad football club has a goal and an assist.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)