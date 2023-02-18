SPANISH LALIGA: Table And Match Review After All Saturday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid fastened the gap on Barcelona at the top of the Spanish LaLiga summit after late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio sealed a remarkable 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti rested Karim Benzema ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool as the Los Blancos also without Toni Kroos, strived to victory at El Sadar Stadium on Saturday night.

However, chances were limited without top scorer Karim Benzema, but Federico Valverde’s steady finish after 78 minutes and Asensio’s likewise frigid strike 14 minutes later snatched a vital victory in Real Madrid’s league title defence. The victory moved Los Blancos five points behind Barcelona ahead of Xavi’s side hosting Cadiz on Sunday in their next game of the season.

Elsewhere, Villarreal losing streak in the Spanish LaLiga was stretched to four matches in a row, following Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 loss to Mallorca at Son Moix Stadium.

Check out the full results below:

Check out the latest Spanish Laliga Table below:

