Spain woman spotted Celebrating with her child on the pitch after beating England.

Spain won its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia after beating the Lionesses of England 1-0 in the finals of the competition, thanks to a first half strike from its captain, Olga Carmona.

Having successfully helped Spain win the FIFA Women’s World Cup title for the first time ever in its history on Sunday, the Spanish Women’s team were seen celebrating the victory with each other, piling on each other in front of their goal.

However, a Spanish player was seen Celebrating Spain FIFA Women’s World Cup victory with her son on the pitch.

This photo from the Spanish players Celebrating Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup title win with her son on the pitch has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called her the mother for him, while some has described the moment as priceless.

