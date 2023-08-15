Spain secures a last-minute victory over Sweden to qualify for the final of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain Women’s national team have booked their spot in the final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sweden Women’s national team in the semi final of the competition on Tuesday morning.

Spain Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the competition, and they were able to perform excellently again on Tuesday morning, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Spain Women’s national team head coach started the team’s best players, with the hope of getting the victory, and the team eventually secured a hard-fought victory in the entertaining encounter.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Barcelona Women’s football club star Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock for Spain Women’s national team in the 81st minute, and Rebecka Blomqvist equalized for Sweden Women’s national team in the 88th minute, before Olga Carmona Garcia scored the winning goal for Spain Women’s national team in the 90th minute to end the match 2-1.

Spain Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and their excellent performances helped their team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Sweden Women’s national team has now helped Spain Women’s national team to book their spot in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they will play against the winner between the Lionesses of England or Australia Women’s national team.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

