Spain becomes the second nation in history to win both the Women’s and Men’s Fifa World Cup

Few moments ago, Spain locked horns with England in the final of the 2023 Women’s Fifa World Cup and it was a tough and entertaining encounter as only one goal was scored throughout the entire 90 minutes played.

Oiga opened the scoreline for Spain in the 29th minutes courtesy of a brilliant pass from Mariona Caldentey and that was all they needed to cling the trophy, although they had the opportunity to make it 2-0 from the penalty kick but unfortunately, Jennifer Hermoso wasn’t able to convert from the spot kick.

England fought really hard to find an equalizer but unfortunately for them, the Spain defense was too strong and tight for them to penetrate. They came so close in finding an equalizer a couple of times but the La Roja were too composed and organized at the back as they defended perfectly well throughout the game.

Spain has now made history by becoming the second nation in the world to win both the Men’s and Women’s Fifa World Cup and it’s absolutely amazing. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Spain is known as a footballing nation.

The first team to achieve this feat was Germany, they set the record to become the first nation to win both the Men’s and Women’s Fifa World Cup in 2014 after their 1-0 victory against Argentina in the final and Spain have now joined the conversation. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

