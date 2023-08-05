Spain becomes the 1st team to qualify for the quarter final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain Women’s national team have become the first team to qualify for the quarter final of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their remarkable victory over Switzerland Women’s national team on Saturday morning, in the round of 16 of the competition.

Spain Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the competition, and they were able to perform excellently again on Saturday morning.

The team secured a remarkable 3-0 victory over Costa Rica Women’s national team in their first game, and they secured a comfortable 5-0 victory over Zambia Women’s national team in their second game, before losing to Japan Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

Spain Women’s national team head coach made few changes to the team that suffered a defeat against Japan Women’s national team in their last game, and they were all exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Goals from Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer, Laia Codina, Jenifer Hermoso, and a brace from Aitana Bonmati helped Spain Women’s national team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Spain Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they all played crucial roles in their team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Switzerland Women’s national team has now taken Spain Women’s national team to the quarter final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and they have become the first team to book their spot in the quarter final of the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)