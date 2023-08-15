SPA VS SWE: Spain team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for the WWC Competition

Jorge Vilda’s side is preparing to get themselves into the major tournament’s round 4 for the first time since 1997 European Championship.

England Women(La Roja) has booked themselves a place in the semi-final alongside Sweden Women(Biagult) after making bold move in the quarter-final against their opponents. Both teams would be embarking on a tough show right in the semi-final of the competition at Eden Park this morning around 9 am.

Spain Team news

﻿Due to Laia Codina’s red card offense against Netherlands in the quarter-final, she would not feature in today’s semi-final tie against Sweden. Aitana Bonmati sustained minor injury after being knocked down in the quarter-final but is expected to be fit for today’s show and hopefully take her rightful position in Jorge Vilda’s lineup. Paralluelo is set to feature in Spain’s frontline after dropping out from the team on Friday and coming into the game from the bench to score the winning goal for his side against the Dutch outfit.

Spain Women possible lineup:

Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Ivana, Batlle; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

To proceed to the final place of the Women’s World Cup competition, the Red One (Spain) will be facing the Biagult(Sweden) in the semi-final stage at Eden Park around 9 am today.

