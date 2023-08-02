South Africa becomes 2nd African team to qualify for knockout stage of 2023 FIFA WWC after Nigeria

The South Africa Women’s national team have become the second African country to qualify for the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after the Super Falcons of Nigeria, following their hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Italy Women’s national team on Wednesday morning.

South Africa Women’s national team started the competition with a 2-1 defeat against Sweden Women’s national team and they played out a draw against Argentina Women’s national team, before defeating Italy Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

South Africa Women’s national team head coach started the team’s best players with the hope of getting the maximum three points, and they were able to secure a hard-fought victory over their opponent.

Italy Women’s national team broke the deadlock through Ariana Caruso in the 11th minute, and Benedetta Orsi equalized for South Africa Women’s national team in the 32nd minute an own goal to end the first half 1-1.

Hildah Magaia made it 2-1 in the 67th minute, and Ariana Caruso scored her second goal of the game in the 74th minute to make it 2-2 before Thembi Kgatlana scored the winning goal for South Africa Women’s national team in the 90th minute to end the match 3-2.

South Africa Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and their excellent performances helped their team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

South Africa Women’s national team have now become the second African country to qualify for the next round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, after the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

