SOU vs NED: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

The Netherlands and South Africa Women will compete at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday for a place in the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinals.

The Dutch won their group, which included the defending champions, the United States, while South Africa defeated Italy 3-2 to advance to the last 16.

The Netherlands’ aspirations of going one better than they did four years ago have been strengthened by their outstanding performance in the group stage.

Andries Jonker’s team began the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Portugal before drawing 1-1 with the United States.

The Netherlands showed off their attacking firepower in the last group game against Vietnam, winning 7-0 thanks to braces from Esme Brugts and Jill Roord, as well as goals from Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs, and Danielle van de Donk.

They will now focus on Sunday’s last-16 match, which will be the first time the Netherlands has met South Africa since a 5-1 friendly victory in April 2022.

South Africa is competing in its second Women’s World Cup, having previously been in the 2019 event and finishing bottom of their group with no points to their name.

That setback proved to be the beginning of South Africa’s journey, as they went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2022 before demonstrating their progress at the current Women’s World Cup.

KICKOFF TIME: South Africa versus Netherlands women’s match will go down on Sunday at 3AM Nigerian time.

