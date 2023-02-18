SOU vs CHE: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea returns to the Premier League after playing in the Champions League in midweek, hosting relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday. Chelsea are tenth with 31 points, while Southampton are last with 15 points. In all competitions, the hosts have only one win in 2023.

In their most recent game, they lost 1-0 away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, extending their winless streak to four games. They have only scored one goal during that time. This year, the Blues have yet to score more than one goal in a match. They have been solid defensively, conceding just one goal in their last four league games.

Southampton defeated fellow relegation candidates Everton away from home last month, but they have since lost three consecutive games. As a result, Nathan Jones was fired as manager, the club’s second sacking this season. According to reports, talks to have Jesse Marsch, who was recently fired by Leeds United, take over as head coach have broken down, meaning the Saints will face Chelsea without a permanent manager.

Southampton has been fortunate in that the teams above them have also stagnated and are unable to pull away. A win on Saturday, combined with good results elsewhere, will put them within a point of safety.

KICKOFF TIME: Southampton versus Chelsea match will go down today at 4PM Nigerian time.

