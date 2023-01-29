Son hits double for Tottenham and Casemiro bags brace for Man Utd in Cup win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal during the fourth round of the FA Cup during the match between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur in Deepdale, Preston, Britain, on Jan 28.

England’s Preston Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored twice as his team defeated Preston North End 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round, and Casemiro also scored twice as Manchester United defeated Reading 3-1 on Saturday (Jan 28).

On a day without a surprise, fellow Premier League teams Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton also advanced.

Second-tier Sunderland held top-tier Fulham to a 1-1 home draw at Craven Cottage.

Despite having a difficult season, South Korean Son helped the visitors easily advance to the next round with two outstanding goals after the interval.

Son received the ball outside the penalty area five minutes into the second half, and he unleashed a powerful drive that slammed into the back of the net.

Only two goals had been scored by him since mid-October, but 19 minutes later he scored again, turning expertly on the edge of the box and beating Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Apart from a brief period in between goals for Tottenham, Preston posed little threat to the visiting team, who didn’t even need to bring in their top scorer Harry Kane from the substitutes’ bench.

Arnaut Danjuma, a Dutch forward, came off the bench to score his team’s third goal with a close-range finish late in the game. He recently signed for Spurs on loan from the Spanish club Villarreal.

Before Casemiro scored twice in a span of four minutes early in the second half to seal United’s victory, Reading was riding their luck at Old Trafford.

He opened the scoring with a lovely dinked finish off an assist from Antony, and he doubled the advantage with a low shot.

Before Andy Carroll, a Reading player, was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card, Fred made it 3-0.

Paul Ince, a former United player, managed Reading, who scored a goal back through Amadou Salif Mbengue.

By scoring in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over fourth-tier Walsall, Kelechi Iheanacho prevented Leicester City from potentially committing a giant-killing.

Leicester didn’t have a shot on goal for 30 minutes, and the miserable afternoon became worse when Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans missed a penalty after Patson Daka was brought down inside the box.

When his effort from the edge of the box deflected off the back of the opponent’s defender Brandon Comley and past goalkeeper Owen Evans in the second half, substitute Iheanacho unlocked Walsall.

Leeds defeated third-tier Accrington Stanley 3-1 to go to the fifth round for the first time since 2016.

After 23 minutes, Leeds took the lead on a spectacular long-range goal from Jack Harrison. Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra then put Jesse Marsch’s team on the winning track with goals two minutes apart midway through the second half.

Leslie Adekoya, 18, scored his first goal as a senior for Accrington in the 81st minute, giving them a point.

Southampton overcame their Premier League difficulties to defeat Championship underachievers Blackpool 2-1, while Bristol City cruised to a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, another team from the second division.

